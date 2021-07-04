The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four-year-old boy hit by truck in Safed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 4, 2021 16:03
A four-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a truck in Safed, Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed Sunday afternoon.
MDA paramedics are treating the boy, who is suffering from moderate head wounds.
