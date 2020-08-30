The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
France calls on Belarus to reverse measures against journalists

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 30, 2020 22:48
PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned on Sunday what he called "arbitrary measures" taken by the Belarusian authorities against journalists, saying they violate press freedom.
The Belarusian government, facing weeks of protests after a disputed presidential election, has revoked the accreditations of some journalists working for foreign media, news organizations and a journalist association said on Saturday.
Jordan reports its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 10:38 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Houthis at Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 10:31 PM
Coronavirus cabinet goes against Gamzu: Schools in red zones to open
Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 09:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 897 new cases, eight more dead
Gamzu's 'traffic light' program passed unanimously
21 fires blaze throughout Israel due to incendiary balloons
Man seriously injured after falling onto train track
At least three migrants die as boat catches fire off Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 05:12 PM
UAE and Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 04:54 PM
Belarusian police detain 125 protesters during rally in Minsk - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 04:33 PM
Government approves extending coronavirus state of emergency by 60 days
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/30/2020 04:18 PM
Third Lebanese IMF negotiator quits post, says source
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 04:12 PM
Three-year-old in serious condition after falling into private pool
Gantz to Gamzu: Blue and White ministers will support traffic light plan
