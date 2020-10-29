The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
France church attacker was carrying Italian Red Cross ID -prosecutor

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 22:36
The man suspected of killing three people in a French church arrived by train carrying an Italian Red Cross identity document, changed his clothes at the train station, then walked to the church to begin his attack, a prosecutor said on Thursday.
Jean-François Ricard, France's chief anti-terrorist prosecutor, said the attacker was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Paris on Oct. 9.The prosecutor said the man had been caught on video surveillance at the railway station in Nice, and from there had walked the 400 metres (yards) to the Notre Dame church.
    

Tunisian suspect in Nice attack is Brahim Aouissaoui, 21, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 09:26 PM
Ruth Calderon to be WZO president
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on individuals, entities- Treasury
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 08:15 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 688 diagnosed since Wednesday
Netanyahu: I will recommend lockdowns for any city with rising cases
France church attacker believed to be 21-year-old Tunisian
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 06:24 PM
Coronavirus: Spain enters 6-month state of emergency to tackle pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 05:18 PM
Jewish Agency head: Corbyn's disregard for fighting antisemitism clear
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,166
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 04:35 PM
Coronavirus: Moderna readies for vaccine candidate launch
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:38 PM
Putin: Russia's coronavirus vaccine is effective; mulls mass vaccinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:16 PM
French police shoot armed man near Avignon who shouted 'Allahu Akbar'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 01:05 PM
Coronavirus: Iran reports 8,293 cases, 399 deaths in one day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 12:56 PM
Defense Ministry Director of Security Nir Ben Moshe announces retirement
Azerbaijan hands over the bodies of 30 soldiers to Armenia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 12:37 PM
