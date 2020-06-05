The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
France demands that Iran release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 09:28
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday reiterated his demands for Iran to release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Iran has sentenced to six years in prison on national security charges.
"Today, I once again formally demand on behalf of France the immediate liberation by Iran of Madame Adelkhah," Le Drian said in a statement."This ongoing situation can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran, and can only significantly reduce the trust between our two countries," he said.
Bernie Sanders compares George Floyd riots to Tiananmen Square massacre
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 06:03 AM
Iranian ship sinks off Iraqi coast - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:05 AM
Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:39 AM
Swiss confirm role in US-Iran prisoner swap, offer to help more in future
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:59 PM
Hydroxychloroquine study retracted from medical journal due to concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:55 PM
Grand Synagogue of Paris to reopen after coronavirus closure - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 10:48 PM
Ayman Odeh: Police only ban protests against annexation, occupation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:54 PM
Coronavirus cases surge: 118 more sick people in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:41 PM
US CDC reports 1,842,101 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 08:34 PM
Olmert: Not a dime of the public’s money was spent on my home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:30 PM
Facebook places state media labels on Russian, Chinese broadcasters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 07:45 PM
GAVI raises $567 mln of $2 bln goal to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 07:33 PM
Education Ministry wants summer classes, Teachers Union objects
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 07:04 PM
Serbia adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 07:01 PM
Police warn against Fake News: No coronavirus raids planned
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 06:54 PM
