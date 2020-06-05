France demands that Iran release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday reiterated his demands for Iran to release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Iran has sentenced to six years in prison on national security charges."Today, I once again formally demand on behalf of France the immediate liberation by Iran of Madame Adelkhah," Le Drian said in a statement."This ongoing situation can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran, and can only significantly reduce the trust between our two countries," he said.