The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 18:51
France and Germany said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after not receiving credible answers from Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.
Several Western governments have said Russia, which has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in the poisoning, must help in investigations or face consequences.
"No credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far. In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility," Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas said in a joint statement.
Diplomats had earlier said the two countries would propose sanctions on Russian GRU military intelligence officials when the EU's 27 foreign ministers meet on Oct. 12.
"Drawing the necessary conclusions from these facts, France and Germany will share with European partners proposals for additional sanctions," the two ministers said.
"Proposals will target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok program." 


Tags European Union germany France Russia poison
Eitan Haber, former advisor to Yitzhak Rabin, passes away at age 80
Finance Ministry, Histadrut extend emergency deal for public sector
Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya wanted by Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:10 PM
Abbott: Fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases at 95%
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:00 PM
France to hold aid conference for Lebanon in November
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 04:42 PM
Additional coronavirus ward approved for east Jerusalem
Rivlin rejects request for pardon of Rabbi Uzi Meshulam
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 10/07/2020 04:34 PM
EU buys more Remdesivir to treat 3,400 patients amid shortages
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 04:31 PM
Palestinian arrested after infiltrating from Gaza into Israel
Russia evacuates villages as huge blaze breaks out at arms depot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 04:01 PM
Eli Lilly applies for FDA emergency use of COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 03:46 PM
After blast in northwest Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling
On Putin's birthday, Russia touts test launch of hypersonic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 12:00 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh military deal toll rises to 280 in Azerbaijan clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 10:07 AM
Coronavirus: Ukraine reports record daily rise of 4,753 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 09:15 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by