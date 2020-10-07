France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning

France and Germany said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after not receiving credible answers from Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.

Several Western governments have said Russia, which has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in the poisoning, must help in investigations or face consequences.

"No credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far. In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility," Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas said in a joint statement.

Diplomats had earlier said the two countries would propose sanctions on Russian GRU military intelligence officials when the EU's 27 foreign ministers meet on Oct. 12.

"Drawing the necessary conclusions from these facts, France and Germany will share with European partners proposals for additional sanctions," the two ministers said.

"Proposals will target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok program."