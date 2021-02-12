France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's production of uranium metal

The 'E3' group of leading European powers - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - on Friday condemned Iran's decision to produce uranium metal, which they said was in breach of commitments made by Iran to the international community.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog had said earlier this week that Iran had followed through on its plan to make uranium metal, after Tehran had alarmed Western nations with its intent to produce the material with which the core of nuclear weapons can be made.

"We strongly urge Iran to halt these activities without delay and not to take any new non-compliant steps on its nuclear program. In escalating its non-compliance, Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realize the objectives of the JCPoA," said the E3 in a statement.