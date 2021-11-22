The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

France Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 23:26
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating himself, the prime minister's office said on Monday.
US CDC lowers Israel travel warning from 4 to 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 10:18 PM
US envoy returns from Ethiopia as Washington urges end to conflict
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 09:44 PM
Explosions expected in coming weeks due to defense experiments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:23 PM
Bill limiting premiership to 8 years passes first vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:02 PM
Yamina MK, Egyptian consul in Israel discuss Gaza, Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 08:56 PM
IDF Iron Dome soldier arrested for rape of female colleague
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
11/22/2021 08:08 PM
Firebomb thrower who injured a policeman arrested in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 07:50 PM
No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 06:31 PM
Militants kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attack
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 05:11 PM
Wife of Old City shooter arrested at Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 05:03 PM
'Cinderella' thieves caught by police after robber left a shoe behind
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
11/22/2021 04:57 PM
Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1% as inflation eases
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 04:39 PM
Murder of real estate firm-owner Eldad Perry solved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 04:09 PM
Pfizer's vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 02:00 PM
First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 01:30 PM
