France reports 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 20:59
France reported 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,460,555.
There were 190 deaths, amounting to a total of 60,418.
US CDC reports 312,636 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 08:57 PM
Moderna, McKesson and US Army general begin rolling out new COVID vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 07:43 PM
Lionel Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 07:40 PM
Italy reports 553 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 16,308 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:43 PM
Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:36 PM
Britain reports 27,052 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:15 PM
All countries designated red starting Sunday, Health Ministry confirms
Coronavirus commissioner tours Reina as village's infection rate climbs
Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 12:39 PM
French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 12:19 PM
Biden to introduce team tasked with ambitious climate agenda on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 11:27 AM
India passes grim milestone of 10 mln coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 06:36 AM
Trump signs stopgap government funding bill to avoid midnight shutdown
US Senate OKs stopgap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown, sends to Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2020 02:07 AM
25-year-old man shot and killed in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
