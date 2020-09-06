The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
France reports 7,071 new daily COVID-19 infections

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 20:16
French health authorities reported 7,071 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's 8,550 and also below Friday's peak of 8,975.
Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections for the country. The number of people hospitalized for the disease over the last seven days reached 1,704, of which 288 were in intensive care units.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 3 to 30,701, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 324,777.
France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalized in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in COVID-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.
