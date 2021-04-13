The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France says it is coordinating response to Iran uranium announcement

By REUTERS  
APRIL 13, 2021 23:10
France said on Tuesday it was coordinating a response with world powers, including the United States, after Iran said it would begin enriching uranium at 60%.
The French presidency said the Iranian move was a "serious" development and needed coordination with the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal, and Washington
Suspects arrested for throwing stones toward police outpost in Jerusalem
Alleged Mossad center struck in northern Iraq - Iranian report
Israel supporter granted honor by SC governor
Coronavirus: 218 confirmed cases today, 0.4% tests positive
US national security adviser reaffirms 'unwavering commitment to Israel'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 07:46 PM
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalize ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 07:30 PM
Pollution detected in Israel's northern rivers
Nursing home worker arrested on suspicion of raping 81-year-old patient
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/13/2021 03:18 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 217 new cases, 0.4% of tests return positive
England to start using Moderna jab on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 08:59 AM
Shots fired outside home of Palestinian candidate
Daunte Wright shooting: Mayor's office granted authority over police
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 04:13 AM
US was not involved in Iran nuclear site incident -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 08:04 PM
US concerned about Russia's 'increasing aggression' on Ukraine border
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 08:01 PM
Georgia shooting leaves suspect dead and 3 officers wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 05:01 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by