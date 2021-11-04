The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
France says Lebanon should be 'shielded' from Middle East crises

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 17:33
France said on Thursday that Lebanon needed to be shielded from regional crises and that it was paramount that core actors across the zone needed to play their part in helping to get Beirut to implement reforms and get it out of its quagmire.
France's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that it was in contact with all parties and urged Lebanese officials and regional powers to calm the situation.
"The dissociation of Lebanon from regional crises is of essential importance," Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing. "In this context, Lebanon must be able to count on all of its regional partners to support it on the path to reforms and the way out of the crisis."
