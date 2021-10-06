The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
France says row with US over submarines still not over

A Transatlantic row was triggered by the United States' negotiation in secret of a military pact, known as AUKUS, with Australia and Britain to counter China.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 20:12
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia (photo credit: REUTERS/MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS JAMES KIMBER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia
(photo credit: REUTERS/MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS JAMES KIMBER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
 A dispute between Paris and Washington over Australia's decision to ditch a submarine procurement contract remains serious and unresolved, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, despite what he said were substantive talks in Paris with the top US diplomat.
The transatlantic row was triggered by the United States' negotiation in the secret of a military pact, known as AUKUS, with Australia and Britain to counter China.
Under the pact, Australia committed to buy US-designed submarines, and pulled out of an existing supply deal with France. Paris said the deal had been done behind its back, and in protest briefly withdrew its ambassador from Washington.
Speaking to French lawmakers, Le Drian said he had held frank and substantive talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Paris this week.
"The crisis is serious, it is not resolved just because we have resumed dialog and it will last. To get out of it we will need acts rather than words," Le Drian said, adding that the two sides were working to get results by the end of October.
he French Embassy is seen after it was announced France decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the US and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal, in Washington, US, September 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/GERSHON PEAKS)
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden will talk again in mid-October, he said.
Le Drian said negotiations focused on three points: the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense, and how the United States can reinforce its support for counter-terrorism operations in Africa's Sahel region conducted by European states. 


