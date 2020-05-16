The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
France says total coronavirus death toll rises to 27,625

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2020 20:24
French health authorities reported 96 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,625, the fourth highest in the world.
The ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,432 from 19,861 on Friday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2,132 from 2,203 on Friday.
India should talk to Taliban if it will bolster peace - Pakistan's US rep
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 09:36 PM
Car stoned while driving in Mea Shearim on Friday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:54 PM
New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 08:44 PM
Coronavirus update: 3,485 active cases in Israel, 268 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:35 PM
Netanyahu condemns the Tira shooting incident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:29 PM
The Carmel Hotel in Netanya catches fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 07:21 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 07:16 PM
Hospital social worker diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 07:08 PM
Three-year-old toddler drowns in private pool near Mateh Binyamin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 05:17 PM
Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 04:18 PM
Woman's body found in an open area in Haifa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 03:38 PM
Qatar's latest coronavirus cases take total above 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 03:22 PM
Austrian borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to reopen June 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 03:12 PM
China's Wuhan conducted 113,609 COVID-19 tests on May 15 - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 03:09 PM
Route 7 closed to the east due to flaming bus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 02:48 PM
