The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France surpasses 24,000 coronavirus deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 21:41
The number of people who have died from the coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087 on Wednesday, with the rate of increase slightly speeding up again after slowing on Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 128,442, up 1,607 over 24 hours. The figure stood at 129,859 on Tuesday but was tweaked a day after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that France would not end its coronavirus lockdown unless the number of new cases falls below 3,000 per day.
"It's a statistical readjustment linked to a change in the sampling", a ministry spokesman said.
The death toll has increased 1.8% over 24 hours, versus 1.6% on Tuesday and 1.9% on Monday. Out of the 24,087 total, 15,053 fatalities occurred in hospitals, a figure up 1.6%, and 9,034 in nursing homes, up 2%.
As Britain added nursing homes deaths to the tally from hospitals to give a total of 26,097 fatalities, it became the third-most affected country in the world behind the United States and Italy and ahead of Spain and France.
The number of people in French hospitals with the COVID-19 infection fell to 26,834 from 27,484 on Tuesday, recording a 2.4% decline, its sharpest since a downward trend began 15 days ago.
The number of people in intensive care fell 4.1% to 4,207, a figure almost half of the 7,148 on April 8 and down for the 21st consecutive day.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Arye Deri slams Israel Prize selection: Not a single Mizrhai Jew
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/29/2020 10:12 PM
Coronavirus update: 215 dead, 90 intubated and 115 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/29/2020 09:52 PM
WHO declines comment on remdesivir in COVID-19, hopes for best
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 08:12 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll passes 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:28 PM
Pompeo: US will not allow Iran to buy arms after UN embargo ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:14 PM
Palace with Austrian president's office evacuated after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 06:31 PM
Pompeo: US believes China's labs working on contagious pathogens
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 05:47 PM
Guinea-Bissau prime minister and 3 ministers test positive for coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 04:22 PM
Sweden's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:13 PM
Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:35 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Baracoa, Cuba
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:14 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:11 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:33 PM
Beijing city govt to lower COVID-19 emergency response level
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:01 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 11:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by