France: Those traveling from Israel must be tested for COVID-19

Israel

United States

Bahrain

Panama

South Africa

Kuwait

Qatar

Brazil

Peru

Serbia

United Arab Emirates

Algeria

Turkey

Madagascar

India

Oman

PARIS - People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and sea ports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.Here is a list of the countries concerned by the measure, according to France's BFM Television: