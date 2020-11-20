The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 01:06
France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thursday.
Moscow co-chairs the Minsk group overseeing the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Washington and Paris, but they were not involved in the deal signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to end six weeks of fighting over the enclave.
Since the ceasefire, Russia has held talks with Turkey, a key Azerbaijani ally and a harsh critic of the Minsk group, that could lead to Ankara deploying troops to the region.
"The end of the fighting should now allow the resumption of good faith negotiations in order to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure the return of tens of thousands of people who have fled their homes in recent weeks in good security conditions," President Emmanuel Macron's office said after calls with the Azerbaijani president and Armenian prime minister.
France's population includes between 400,000 to 600,000 people of Armenian origin. Macron has been careful not to back a side in the conflict, but has faced criticism at home that he did not do enough to help Yerevan.
"We want the Minsk Group to play its role in defining the surveillance (of the ceasefire)," a French presidential official told reporters.
The source said Paris was pushing for "international supervision" of the ceasefire to allow the return of refugees, organize the return of foreign fighters, especially from Syria, and to start talks on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Relations between France and Turkey have been particularly bad for several months. Paris has accused Ankara of fueling the crisis in the Caucuses.
"We understand that the Russians are talking to the Turks regarding a possible formula, which we don't want, that would replicate the Astana (process) to divide their roles in this sensitive region," the official said.
"We can't have on one side Minsk and the other Astana. At one point the Russians have to make a choice."
The Astana forum enabled Russia and Turkey to discuss between them how to handle the Syrian conflict and brush aside Western powers.
 
Several injured in stabbing attack in German town, suspect arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2020 12:20 AM
Suspicious of false positives, Clalit hospitals scrap Sofia testing kits
Biden says challenge to his election victory is "totally irresponsible"
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 11:56 PM
Jordan to open consulate in Western Sahara amid dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:37 PM
Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:30 PM
US CDC reports 249,670 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 10:28 PM
Netanyahu undergoing medical examination Friday, Gantz to fill in
Syria condemns US Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to 'occupied Golan'
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 08:48 PM
Verizon to sell news website HuffPost to BuzzFeed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 08:19 PM
Israel added to England's safe travel list
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 07:28 PM
Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 07:24 PM
UK reports 501 COVID-19 deaths, 22,915 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 06:34 PM
Italy reports 36,176 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 653 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 06:29 PM
US Treasury issues fresh North Korea-related sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 06:04 PM
Prof. Sheerit, candidate for Israel's presidency, forbids going to polls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by