The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France's Macron expressed concerns about human rights to China's Wang Yi

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 29, 2020 14:55
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong concerns about the situation in Hong Kong and human rights for China's Muslim Uighur minority during a meeting on Friday with the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, his office said.
Following months of protests, a new security law was introduced in Hong Kong that has drawn wide criticism in the West for jeopardising basic rights and freedoms the special administrative region was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region. China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.  
Incendiary balloons cause 23 fires in southern Israel
Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 05:20 PM
El Al requests permission to fly through Saudi airspace - report
Israel Nature and Park Authority reports 6% rise in visitors numbers
Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 03:14 PM
Thousands protest in Mauritius over dead dolphins, demand resignations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 02:56 PM
70-year-old man drowns at beach in Caesarea
Astros, A's walk off field in protest of Jacob Blake shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 05:03 AM
Chinese national arrested in US probe, possible software transfer to Chin
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 04:16 AM
Mexico records 5,824 new coronavirus cases, 552 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 03:27 AM
Brazil registers 855 new deaths from COVID-19 -health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 01:23 AM
25-year-old Kfar Qasem resident dies of gunshot wound
Turkey's Erdogan, NATO chief discuss eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 08:23 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 24 fires in southern Israel
Violent clashes break out between locals and Hasidic pilgrims in Uman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by