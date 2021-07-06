The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
French Jewish group says court ordered Twitter to tackle hate crimes

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2021 17:42
A French court has ordered Twitter to provide clear details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech, said the UEJF French Jewish students association, which was among several lobby groups that had asked Twitter to do more in this area.
An official for Twitter in France said they had no immediate comment to make on the matter, when asked about the situation.
The UEJF published a statement on its website citing the French court decision. The UEJF, and other French associations such as SOS Racisme and SOS Homophobie, had initially sought to put pressure on Twitter to do more on tackling hateful content on the social media platform.
Tech firms have been accused of doing far too little to address online abuse. In May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also face criminal action.


