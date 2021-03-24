The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
French minister hospitalized with COVID-19, a second is discharged

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2021 12:26
France's culture minister has been hospitalized with COVID-19 but its employment minister has been discharged after receiving treatment over the past few days, French media reported, amid a rapidly escalating third wave of the pandemic.
Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, 74, will remain "under surveillance" for a few days but her condition is stable, BFM TV reported. The culture ministry was not immediately available to comment on her condition.
The news came as Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne, 59, tweeted that she had left hospital. She was hospitalized last Friday, eight days after testing positive for COVID-19.
