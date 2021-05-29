From the Knesset to Balfour: Protesters march to demand change

Protesters march from the Knesset to Balfour to demand a change of government, May 29, 2021. (Credit: BENCO ARTOGRAPHER)

A group of protestors started marching Saturday evening from the Knesset to the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour Street, Jerusalem, demanding a change in government.Weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have taken place next to Balfour Street since March 2020, sometimes attracting thousands of people.On Friday, an N12 report indicated that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett had agreed to form a coalition government with Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid. According to the agreement, Bennett will serve first as prime minister until September 2023, after which Lapid will take over until November 2025.