G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 12:10
The Group of Seven richest democracies warned Russia on Sunday of "massive consequences" if President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
At a summit in the northern English city Liverpool, the G7 delegates said they were united in their condemnation of Russia's military build-up near Ukraine and they called on Moscow to de-escalate.
"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," the draft statement said, confirmed by G7 sources.
Ukraine is at the center of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.
Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.
The G7 comprises Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States, and includes a representative from the European Union.
Israeli athlete wins world para-taekwondo championship
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2021 12:51 PM
Britain tells Iran: still time for a 'last chance' nuclear deal
By REUTERS
12/12/2021 12:36 PM
New Hope MK appointed deputy education minister
By GIL HOFFMAN
12/12/2021 11:25 AM
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes east of Tokyo
By REUTERS
12/12/2021 06:24 AM
Indian PM Modi's Twitter account 'briefly compromised'
By REUTERS
12/12/2021 01:26 AM
Two workers injured after fall from scaffolding in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2021 10:36 AM
Two stabbed in Galilee, one in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2021 08:54 AM
Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas
By REUTERS
12/11/2021 06:30 AM
US House Capitol riot probe subpoenas more Trump aides
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 09:46 PM
Boosters give 70%-75% protection against mild disease from Omicron
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 07:07 PM
Iranian ambassador to Britain blames Israel for June factory blast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 06:24 PM
Arab man killed in Galilee, 121st death in sector this year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 05:21 PM
Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 03:27 PM
Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 02:21 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 02:05 PM
