The President's-elect friendship and distinguished record of support for Israel dates back nearly half a century.

I strongly believe that under his leadership the strategic indispensable alliance between our two countries will continue to flourish and prosper. — גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) November 8, 2020

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi took to Twitter early Sunday morning to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the elections."The president's-elect friendship and distinguished record of support for Israel dates back nearly half a century," Ashkenazi tweeted."I strongly believe that under his leadership the strategic indispensable alliance between our two countries will continue to flourish and prosper."