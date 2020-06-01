Gafni: If special-ed budget not arranged, state budget won't pass
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 1, 2020 11:47
The chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, Moshe Gafni, warned that if the budget for special education was not arranged "as promised" the committee would not pass the state budget, according to Army Radio.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com