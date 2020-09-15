Galilee Medical Center reopens for new coronavirus patients

In accordance with the Health Ministry, the director of the Galilee Medical Center announced on Tuesday that the hospital will resume admitting new coronavirus patients after a temporary halt.

Director of Sheba Medical Center, Professor Masud Barhum said "we still have difficulties with receiving patients in severe condition who are in need of intubation because we are understaffed. We will continue to assess the situation in the morning and in the evening, in order to get a better picture of how many coronavirus patients we have and how we can treat them."

The sudden reversal of the decision was possibly due to the recovery of several patients who were later discharged from the hospital and to the return of some medical personnel who were previously in isolation.

Health Minister Director-General Professor Chezy Levy has approved the decision.