Galilee Medical Center shuts down coronavirus unit

The Galilee Medical Center (GMC) announced on Thursday it had closed its coronavirus unit after the last patient, an 84-year-old woman who was brought to GMC from a nearby village, recovered and was able to return home after 21 days in the hospital.



In a press release, GMC did discuss one patient who was not saved, a 90-year-old man who died while in the hospital. The man had preexisting conditions, including a complex lung disease, according to a GMC press release. During its operation the unit treated 65 confirmed patients.