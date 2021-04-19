Gallant: 200,000 students either vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19

Israel has passed the threshold of 200,000 students who have either been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, Education Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

An estimated 80% of 11th and 12th graders have received their first vaccine, according to the country's vaccination rates. According to the country's vaccination rates, an estimated 80% of 11th and 12th graders have received their first vaccine.An estimated 80% of 11th and 12th graders have received their first vaccine, according to the country's vaccination rates.

In a statement on Twitter, Gallant thanked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for Israel's vaccination campaign which "allowed the State of Israel to return to life and students to return to full classes in educational institutions."

He commented on the maturity and responsibility shown by students across the country, and called on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.