"The education system is the key to securing Israel's future, from kindergarten to academia. I thank the prime minister for the trust and appointment to the post of Higher Education Minister," tweeted Gallant. "The success of academia is a measure of Israel's economic, cultural and security success - as Education Minister, I intend to also lead the issue of higher education for the future of the State of Israel.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant was appointed to serve as interim higher education minister, Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli was appointed to serve as interim social equality minister and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was appointed to serve as interim water resources minister on Friday.