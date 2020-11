Gamzu was accompanied by his replacement, Prof. Nachman Ash, and by coronavirus commissioner for the Arab sector Aiman Sif.

During his visit, Gamzu addressed the issue of weddings in the village and the surrounding area and the challenges it poses to combating the spread of coronavirus.

"We have to find a solution to the issue of weddings in this area," Gamzu said. "We need to position police and military personnel at critical points and check whether people are going to weddings or not."

