Gamzu visits new JLM lab expected to allow 70,000 daily COVID-19 tests

Prof. Ronni Gamzu, head of the “Shield of Israel” strategic plan for combating the coronavirus in Israel, visited the AID Genomics company in Jerusalem on Monday morning and examined its plans to open Jerusalem's largest coronavirus testing lab.During his visit, accompanied by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Gamzu said that "this lab's capability of providing results within such a short time will allow the Jerusalem municipality to increase the number of tests administrated on a daily basis, to better control its morbidity rates and to allow for the safe return of normal life to its residents even during coronavirus." AID Genomics's new lab, currently waiting final approval, is expected to allow some 70,000 daily tests, doubling the number of tests that can be administrated in the entire country every day.