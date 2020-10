"There is a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the Arab sector, Gamzu said, adding that "the situation isn't good."

Gamzu called on Arab citizens to get tested,considering that the number of tests that take place in the Arab sector is the lowest in the country.

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited the Arab town of Fureidis in northern Israel on Saturday and said that starting Sunday, police will increase enforcement efforts in areas with large Arab populations.