Gantz: Chance Israel will go to fifth elections

Defense Minister and Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz said in an Thursday interview with Channel 13 that it seems as though the current elections do not seem as though they will solve the political crisis. He added that there is a chance that Israel will go to a fifth election as the chance of reaching 61 mandates for either side is not high.



Gantz also said that he does not understand why figures are asking him to quit the election race, and that he is the only one who is capable of stopping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from pushing an immunity law, which would cancel corruption charges the prime minister is currently facing.