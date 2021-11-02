Gantz discusses Iran with US Secretary of Defense

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 18:43
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday evening, Gantz announced on Twitter.
"I had an important discussion with my friend and partner Secretary of Defense Austin about US-Israel coordination vis-a-vis Iranian regional entrenchment & its nuclear aspirations. We agreed to meet soon to deepen our discussion on strategic issues & military cooperation," he wrote in the tweet.
