Gantz discusses Iran with US Secretary of Defense

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday evening, Gantz announced on Twitter.
"I had an important discussion with my friend and partner Secretary of Defense Austin about US-Israel coordination vis-a-vis Iranian regional entrenchment & its nuclear aspirations. We agreed to meet soon to deepen our discussion on strategic issues & military cooperation," he wrote in the tweet.
