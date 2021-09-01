Gantz: IDF soldiers can neutralize threats if they follow orders

IDF soldiers have the full backing of the command echelon to neutralize anyone with the means and intent to pose a threat, so long as it is done in accordance with their orders, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday at an IDF ceremony.

These remarks come following the death of Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, who was shot by a Palestinian at the Gaza border last week during a riot.

Many blamed poor orders and communication for his death, as unclear instructions seemingly urged the soldiers to contain the riot without causing any Palestinian casualties.

On Tuesday, Likud MK Nir Barkat asked Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to launch a commission of inquiry into the IDF's rules of engagement regarding Gaza, specifically regarding the confusing instructions given to soldiers on the ground.

"The government instructed the IDF to contain the rioters on the Gaza border and not cause Palestinian casualties ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to Washington," Barkat said in a statement, adding that the soldiers were left exposed and confused by these instructions.

"Shmueli's death has caused difficult questions to emerge regarding the political guidelines given to the military, and we need to investigate the connection between government-military directives and the on-the-ground operational malfunctions."