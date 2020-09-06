Gantz in Bnei Brak: We can only beat the pandemic together

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Bnei Brak with the Science and Technology Minister, the Commander of the Home Front Command, and the Mayor of Bnei Brak. At the meeting, they addressed coronavirus in the city.

He went on to say that “together we can beat this disease, but only together and not with arguments but with cooperation.” At the end of the visit, Gantz said, “I have found attentiveness, good intentions and good results in Bnei Brak, but also difficulties.”He went on to say that “together we can beat this disease, but only together and not with arguments but with cooperation.”