Gantz instructs IDF to prepare to help fight coronavirus in 'red' cities

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF to prepare hundreds of soldiers, and thousands of reserve soldiers, to assist police officers in handling the 30 red cities recently deemed by the coronavirus cabinet to be placed under lockdown starting Monday.Police efforts include barring people from entering and exiting the specified cities, with the exception of essential workers.In addition, a total of 7,000 reserves will also be called up to help police efforts for two months. In total 3,000 will be called up to help with red cities, another 3,000 for activities at the coronavirus headquarters and another 1,000 to help with ongoing operations of the Homefront Command.Ganz also instructed the Homefront Command to strengthen operations in these cities, including focusing an effort on epidemiological investigations, testing, assistance with food parcels and increasing activity in the KKL-JNF in cooperation with local authorities.