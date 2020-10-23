The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz: Israel will not oppose US sale of f-35's to UAE

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 18:58
Israel will not oppose U.S. sales of "specific weapons systems" to the United Arab Emirates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday, in an apparent reference to F-35 warplanes sought by Abu Dhabi. 
Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 05:35 PM
Blast causes fire at petrochemical plant in southwest Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 05:09 PM
Palestinians assaulted by Israeli settlers near Yitzhar
Edelstein to request increase in fines for COVID-19 violations
Dutch daily coronavirus cases hit nearly 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:42 PM
Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:38 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two Yemeni Houthi drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:13 PM
Shlomi Shabbat leaves hospital after coronavirus hospitalization
Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off US reaction
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 02:20 PM
Bnei Brak reclassified from orange to yellow city
People with 'O' blood group are less likely to catch COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:25 AM
Police break up wedding, guest smashes police car windshield
COVID-19 spreading more quickly than in spring, French epidemiologist sai
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:18 AM
Lebanon security chief back to Beirut after positive COVID-19 test in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 09:29 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 895 new cases on Thursday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by