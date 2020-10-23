Gantz: Israel will not oppose US sale of f-35's to UAE
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 23, 2020 18:58
Israel will not oppose U.S. sales of "specific weapons systems" to the United Arab Emirates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday, in an apparent reference to F-35 warplanes sought by Abu Dhabi.
