Gantz: ‘Let us be radical in our unity’

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that the IDF soldiers who died during the 2014 Israel-Gaza Conflict, also known as Operation Protective Edge, which he commanded as the IDF chief of staff, left those who are alive with the task “of being worthy to them.”He addressed all parties and asked them “to walk in their light” and to “be radical in our unity.”“The state of Israel has no interests in the Gaza Strip,” he said, noting that Israel will not stop fighting until “we get back our sons who remained in Gaza," referring to Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.Shaul and Goldin were IDF soldiers who were killed during the 2014 conflict and it is believed their remains are being kept in the Gaza Strip to be used in a future deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Mengistu is an Ethiopian-Israeli who entered the Gaza Strip and is believed to be held captive there. This is also what happened to al-Sayed.Gantz went on to say that if “the other side” does not understand this, “we will make sure they understand.”