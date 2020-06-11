The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz, Esper talk coronavirus, Iran in first phone call

Gantz, who served as Defense Attache to the United States and Chief of Staff of the IDF, highlighted the strategic and steadfast defense relationship between the two countries.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 11, 2020 19:41
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday evening, his first since assuming office,
The two discussed both governments' efforts to address the novel coronavirus which has claimed some 300 lives in Israel and over 115,000 Americans and the “continued need to deter adversaries that may seek to exploit global attention” from the pandemic, said a statement released by Gantz’s office.
They reviewed shared interests on regional security concerns, with an emphasis on the necessity to halt the Iranian threat, as well as opportunities to build a more stable and prosperous Middle East.
Gantz, who served as Defense Attache to the United States and Chief of Staff of the IDF, highlighted the strategic and steadfast defense relationship between the two countries, “lauding the countries’ ironclad” military-to-military cooperation and pledged to strengthen the U.S.-Israel defense partnership.
Gantz told Esper of his appreciation for the US commitment to Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge and intent to consolidate Israel’s defense modernization and procurement plans over the coming weeks.
The Israeli military is modernizing its squadrons of aging fighter jets and helicopters is set to decide within the coming weeks on what heavy-lift helicopter it will purchase to replace the aging Yas’ur helicopters as well what fighter jet it will purchase.
 Esper congratulated Gantz on “his leadership role in the newly formed Israeli government,” and the two committed to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.


