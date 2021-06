Gantz expressed his gratitude to Wennesland for his efforts in keeping the quiet and stability. He further presented to Wennesland the plan to reach long-term quiet with Gaza and to return home Israeli hostages. This would occur simultaneously with the rehabilitation of Gaza and the strengthening the Palestinian Authority.

Gantz asked Wennesland for his aid in implementing these efforts and the two agreed to keep in contact.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland on Wednesday about a plan to reach peace in the Middle East.