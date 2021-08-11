Gantz, Mossad head meet with CIA director Burns in Israel

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad head David Barnea met with CIA director William Burns on Wednesday, as part of Burns' visit to Israel.

In the meeting, Gantz presented intelligence regarding Iranian aggression in the region as well as its nuclear program. Gantz also emphasized the need to widen the actions of the international community in order to maintain regional stability.

In addition, they discussed various initiatives for intelligence cooperation and the need to strengthen the Palestinian Authority as well as additional moderate actors in the region.