Gantz: Public must be prepared for possibility of lockdown

Speaking in the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz raised the possibility of a lockdown being enforced in the near future, saying, "if there is a closure in September, the public must be prepared from now, so as not to reach the last minute [without knowing]."However, New Hope MK Ze'ev Elkin contradicted him, saying that it is not certain that the lockdown will happen in September, but rather that "it may be necessary to enter into a lockdown starting now already."Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has said that she will support the call for a lockdown if the number of third vaccines administered within the week does not pass one million.