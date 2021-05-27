Gantz recommends Kohavi for fourth year as IDF chief of staff

"Kohavi has led the IDF through important and significant processes and operations over the last two-and-a-half years, concentrating our power and combining the different strengths of various units," Gantz said. "Over the last year, Kohavi transformed the IDFs civilian duties, capabilities and responsibilities in his management of the coronavirus crisis in Israel."

Gantz informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit of his intention.

"Kohavi represents an anchor of stability in management as well as in operation," Gantz concluded, "extending his position is critical for the State of Israel."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Thursday that he will recommend to the government to extend the term of current IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi by a fourth year. The proposal will be brought for approval in the coming weeks.