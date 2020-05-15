Gantz resigns from Knesset speaker post ahead of gov't swearing-in

Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz formally submitted his resignation from the post at 3 p.m. on Friday in order to facilitate the swearing-in of the new government on Sunday. The resignation will take effect at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and the swearing-in of new government can only take place after that.Gantz also quit on Wednesday, but had to rescind resignation when the swearing in of the government was postponed to sun.Outgoing Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice for speaker, also quit on Friday.Opposition MKs Ahamad Tibi (Joint List) and Katine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) are also running for kn speaker.