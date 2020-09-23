Gantz: Right to health no less important than right to protest

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he will support the coronavirus cabinet's decisions on the regulation of protests and public prayer.In a post on Facebook, Gantz said that “in a democratic nation, the right to protest is sacred. The demands of those who are asking to pray in the tradition of the Jewish People for thousands of years is sacred and just as well.” Gantz went on to say that those who are fighting to protect their income are also correct. “However, the right to health and security is no less important, especially in this time of national emergency, and we will need to balance those rights,” said Gantz.