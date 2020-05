Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz held his first official meeting on Sunday with Attorney-General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit.

At the meeting, the two discussed the relevant issues for the Defense Ministry and the government.

Gantz told Mandelblit that he views the rule of law and law enforcement officials as key elements in maintaining democracy and that he intends to protect, strengthen them and ensure that they can carry out their mission without fear and without bias.