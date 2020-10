He continued, saying "as defense minister I will continue to take the necessary action to prevent Iranian proliferation and armaments. All the nations of the world need to make this important effort."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz reacted on Sunday afternoon to the removal of the arms embargo on Iran, saying that "with the end of the embargo, we must be stronger and more determined than before. Iran has never been an Israeli problem, but first and foremost a global and regional problem."