Gantz says Israel sharing intel on Iran as nuclear talks begin in Vienna

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel has been sharing intelligence with its allies about Iran's continued race towards a nuclear weapon.

"I say to our partners: The time that passes must have a price in economic sanctions and military action so the Iranians will stop their nuclear race and regional aggression," Gantz said.

Israel does not oppose talks and understands the need for a solution, but is against allowing Iran to fool the world.

As such, Israel must be "strong and independent to present its own solutions to defend ourselves, by ourselves, when we decide we it must be done."

Gantz added that "the Iranian people are not our enemy. The citizens of Iran are suffering from a lack of water, electricity and the ability to make a living. They are the victims of a regime whose desire is to be an extremist hegemon in the region and the world comes at their expense."