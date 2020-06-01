The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz ordered IDF to prepare for annexation scenarios

Jordanian officials reportedly lament Blue and White leaders talking about them, but not to them.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 1, 2020 16:42
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to prepare for the possibility that Israel will apply its laws to parts of the West Bank.
Speaking to the Blue and White faction on Monday, Gantz said “President [Donald] Trump’s peace plan is an opportunity to set and promote permanent borders for the State of Israel.”
The defense minister said he instructed Kochavi to prepare “for any possibility of these processes influencing the region” and present him with various scenarios and plans of action.
Gantz added that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been in touch with the US government to promote the peace plan’s implementation.
“Striving for peace while maintaining security is foundational for every Israel citizens and for Blue and White in a concrete way,” he stated.
At the same time, Gantz continued to emphasize the need to maintain Israel’s peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, saying: “We are acting these days to promote [the peace plan] in parallel to protecting our strategic assets, the cooperation with states of the region, and of course we will be careful with the security of the citizens of Israel.”
Despite Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, also of Blue and White, repeatedly touting the importance of maintaining peace with Egypt and Jordan, senior Jordanian officials lamented that they have not had any serious discussions with Amman, KAN reported.
The KAN report cited "senior Jordanian officials" who said there have not been any meetings or significant discussions of the possibility that Israel will annex the Jordan Valley or other parts of the West Bank, as the Trump plan would allow it to do.
The officials were reportedly discouraged by statements by Netanyahu and others and have reached the conclusion that they plan to move forward with annexation.
Gantz and Ashkenazi's spokespeople would not confirm or deny any discussions with Jordanian officials and the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the report.


