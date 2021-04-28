Gantz signs provision allowing prisoners to attend hearings remotely

Newly appointed Justice Minister Benny Gantz signed a provision Wednesday allowing prisoners to participate in hearings on their cases remotely, at the recommendation of the Health Ministry and the Prisons Service.Before Gantz's appointment, there was no way to extend regulations that allow for prisoners and detainees to be absent from court discussions on their cases. This means that around 1,000 prisoners and detainees would have been brought to Israel's courts every day, creating a public health issue, due to the coronavirus.Many of the prisoners and detainees are not vaccinated and in order to bring them to court for every discussion on their case, they would have needed to be in close proximity to one another for extended periods, in addition to being large groups.