Defense Minister Benny Gatz (Blue and White) tweeted that he held a phone conversation with Cypriot counterpart, Charalambos Petrides, on Tuesday.

"I just spoke with Cyrpus Defense Minister about the great security relations between our countries and our joint activity," Gantz tweeted.

"I mentioned to him that I am certain that our cooperation will continue to expand, as well as the friendly relations between our people. We agreed to meet as soon as possible in Jerusalem or in Nicosia."